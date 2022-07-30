Previous
Lunch time by knightpix
248 / 365

Lunch time

Our bird friendly garden seems to attract these little fellas all the time. It’s just that it’s an insect friendly garden too and they end up making life miserable for my insect visitors.
30th July 2022

Knight Pictures

@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
