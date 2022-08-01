Sign up
250 / 365
Pink Geraniums
Our Geraniums defied the extremely hot sun and kept blooming when the Roses gave up.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Knight Pictures
@knightpix
Picture taker and documenter of this fleeting life
250
photos
8
followers
8
following
68% complete
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Views
8
8
365
Canon EOS 600D
1st August 2022 11:35am
Public
Tags
flowers
,
hot
,
garden
,
summer
,
heat
,
geraniums
,
heatwave
