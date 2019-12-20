fat bottomed girls

for the song title challenge https://youtu.be/VMnjF1O4eH0
This is actually a brand spanking new koala - I was so surprised as I was presuming it was Phoenix and then those liquid eyes turned my way and that nose pattern made my eyes pop.
Not sure of her name yet - she is creating a big competition to choose it on fb :)
That broad clean dry bottom is such a koala watchers dream and I couldn't help but hear those dynamic chords and Freddy start hey-heying. I did have a very sick little girl in the front plantation the day before that I had to capture and sadly she was beyond help. So seeing this beauty is beyond what I can describe to those of you that don't realise just how many of these precious girls we lose, so every healthy one and every joey is truly a huge celebration.