fat bottomed girls by koalagardens
Photo 1727

fat bottomed girls

for the song title challenge https://youtu.be/VMnjF1O4eH0
This is actually a brand spanking new koala - I was so surprised as I was presuming it was Phoenix and then those liquid eyes turned my way and that nose pattern made my eyes pop.
Not sure of her name yet - she is creating a big competition to choose it on fb :)

That broad clean dry bottom is such a koala watchers dream and I couldn't help but hear those dynamic chords and Freddy start hey-heying. I did have a very sick little girl in the front plantation the day before that I had to capture and sadly she was beyond help. So seeing this beauty is beyond what I can describe to those of you that don't realise just how many of these precious girls we lose, so every healthy one and every joey is truly a huge celebration.
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
December 20th, 2019  
Julienne Jones
How delightfully pretty!
December 20th, 2019  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a sweet girl & so healthy.
December 20th, 2019  
