young Nick by koalagardens
Photo 1728

young Nick

Nick is pretty much completely independent from his mum Stevie now - handsome lad too!
Thank you for the lovely messages of concern and support as we endure this awful time of fire and drought.
21st December 2019 21st Dec 19

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
