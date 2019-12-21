Sign up
Photo 1728
young Nick
Nick is pretty much completely independent from his mum Stevie now - handsome lad too!
Thank you for the lovely messages of concern and support as we endure this awful time of fire and drought.
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
2485
photos
212
followers
188
following
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
19th December 2019 4:43pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
nick
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
wildandfree
