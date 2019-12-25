Sign up
Photo 1732
Santa takes a well earned break
I am not at all swayed by religion or commercialistic consumerism but hope that whatever you do at this time of year that you respect nature, conserve resources, reduce plastic and fill your time with family and love.
Katrina and the koalas xxx
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
KoalaGardens🐨
@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
20th December 2019 6:33am
nature
animal
australia
conservation
koala
newman
wildandfree
sixws-100
JackieR
May I be the first to fav!! X
December 25th, 2019
JackieR
Oh ok, the second!!!!! 🤣
December 25th, 2019
