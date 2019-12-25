Previous
Santa takes a well earned break by koalagardens
Santa takes a well earned break

I am not at all swayed by religion or commercialistic consumerism but hope that whatever you do at this time of year that you respect nature, conserve resources, reduce plastic and fill your time with family and love.
Katrina and the koalas xxx
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
JackieR ace
May I be the first to fav!! X
December 25th, 2019  
JackieR ace
Oh ok, the second!!!!! 🤣
December 25th, 2019  
