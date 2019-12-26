attraction

I am so privileged to live in their backyard and share their land.

Thank you for the lovely messages of support and concern. It was amazing to have rain here over 24/25th. We actually received a couple of inches, so it was very welcome.

This is not drought-breaking. My water hole is still empty.

However the wildlife will be hydrated and it will have revived many plants as we wait for true rain which is forecast in a couple more months time.

Fires in NSW have been reduced to 90 this morning, so we hope for them to be less in intensity as well as the final days of the year wind down.