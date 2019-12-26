attraction

Previous
I am so privileged to live in their backyard and share their land.
Thank you for the lovely messages of support and concern. It was amazing to have rain here over 24/25th. We actually received a couple of inches, so it was very welcome.
This is not drought-breaking. My water hole is still empty.
However the wildlife will be hydrated and it will have revived many plants as we wait for true rain which is forecast in a couple more months time.
Fires in NSW have been reduced to 90 this morning, so we hope for them to be less in intensity as well as the final days of the year wind down.
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful close-up , full of wonder and hope !
December 26th, 2019  
Jesika
Beautiful portrait and great news that you have had some welcome rain.
j
December 26th, 2019  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav for the eyes
December 26th, 2019  
JackieR ace
Wonderful news about the damp. I'm looking into Angel's eyes could you get me back into the room please?
December 26th, 2019  
