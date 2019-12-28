Previous
through my kitchen window by koalagardens
Photo 1735

through my kitchen window

I'm definitely one of the luckiest people in the world to be living in their backyard.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update May. 2019 9 years and 14 acres and I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive....
Elyse Klemchuk
Oh my goodness. This is perfect. Here’s why you do what you do. Fav.
December 29th, 2019  
