Photo 1741
simply irresistible
I can't stop photographing this Angel, so I thought she should go in the song challenge.
https://youtu.be/UrGw_cOgwa8
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
4
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2505
photos
215
followers
188
following
476% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
3rd January 2020 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
angel
,
koala
,
wildandfree
,
songtitle-58
Sylvia du Toit
Love those eyes!
January 3rd, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
That’s funny. Another lovely portrait and a great photo for the nose pattern registry.
January 3rd, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic!
January 3rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super close-up - can't stop looking at her !
January 3rd, 2020
