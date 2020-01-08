Sign up
not pole dancing, sleeping
Yep Angel shows that they can indeed sleep in any position as though it is a comfy bed.
Thank you for the love messages of concern and support. We remain safe here in this horrific time of fire and drought.
8th January 2020
8th Jan 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
angel
,
koala
,
theme-composition
,
wildandfree
