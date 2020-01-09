Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1747
grasping at thin air
Quite high up a large tree, cooling against that thick branch and that hand stretched out really caught my eye :) You can see how the claws on the left hand are well dug into the tree to keep him up there.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2517
photos
218
followers
188
following
478% complete
View this month »
1740
1741
1742
1743
1744
1745
1746
1747
Latest from all albums
1743
1744
654
655
1745
1746
656
1747
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
9th January 2020 6:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
newman
,
theme-composition
,
wildandfree
Fr1da
It s so precious to see such healthy koalas from your place... he looks such a strong and wondrous being! Love his huge claws!
January 9th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close