grasping at thin air by koalagardens
grasping at thin air

Quite high up a large tree, cooling against that thick branch and that hand stretched out really caught my eye :) You can see how the claws on the left hand are well dug into the tree to keep him up there.
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Fr1da
It s so precious to see such healthy koalas from your place... he looks such a strong and wondrous being! Love his huge claws!
January 9th, 2020  
