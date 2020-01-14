Previous
selectively Newman by koalagardens
Photo 1752

selectively Newman

Another selective colour play. Newman was really nestled in and getting a view through was tricky.
A huge hello to my many new followers - I will come and check your projects out very soon, I can't wait to meet you all!
So glad everyone enjoyed seeing my 2019 koalas in review on the official website - thanks for taking the time to enjoy them!
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Phil Sandford ace
Lovely shot.

Did you see what one of your TV networks did to one of our ITV correspondents and made her dress up in way over the top protective gear to hold a Koala after they had told her it was a ‘Drop Bear’ a much more dangerous cousin of the Koala. Hilarious.

https://youtu.be/6RzrUOCWjtw
January 14th, 2020  
