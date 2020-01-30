Previous
Huge Hugo by koalagardens
Photo 1768

Huge Hugo

His name certainly fits him like a glove.
Try on black if you can. He is a really calm fella too - probably knows no one would mess with him :)
Thank you for the beautiful support here at my happy place.
KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Jesika
I once had a Hugo. Hugo Custard, the Yellow Peril. MGBGT! Both Hugos totally gorgeous, must be in the name. j
January 30th, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Not a guy to mess with. You’ve captured him well!
January 30th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
He does look big and calm. Looks like he is just hanging out, enjoying the day.
January 30th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Oh my what a sweetheart!
January 30th, 2020  
