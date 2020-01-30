Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1768
Huge Hugo
His name certainly fits him like a glove.
Try on black if you can. He is a really calm fella too - probably knows no one would mess with him :)
Thank you for the beautiful support here at my happy place.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
theme-composition
,
wildandfree
Jesika
I once had a Hugo. Hugo Custard, the Yellow Peril. MGBGT! Both Hugos totally gorgeous, must be in the name. j
January 30th, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Not a guy to mess with. You’ve captured him well!
January 30th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
He does look big and calm. Looks like he is just hanging out, enjoying the day.
January 30th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Oh my what a sweetheart!
January 30th, 2020
