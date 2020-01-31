Previous
over Angels shoulder by koalagardens
Photo 1769

over Angels shoulder

We shouldn't humanise, but really that expression makes one laugh - whatever is she thinking?
KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
