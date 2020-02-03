Previous
nonchalant by koalagardens
Nup, Angel is not looking at me, just holding on and swaying in the breeze.
Heavy rain last night - looks like the wet is here as predicted. Now will this build up into the flood many of us are expecting?
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
carol white ace
A lovely capture
February 3rd, 2020  
Nina Ganci
adorable,
It's rainy season!! Hurray! I suppose the floods are to be expected after the harsh sun
Hope the dams and underground fill up nicely to see you through to the next season
February 3rd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Like the toe spread Angel is using - they just seem natural posers.
February 3rd, 2020  
