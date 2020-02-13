Previous
and that's what claws are for by koalagardens
Photo 1782

and that's what claws are for

Angel demonstrating that those long sharp koala claws are very necessary for climbing trees - she is about to swing herself up to sit on that small side branch.
13th February 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

