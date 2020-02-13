Sign up
Photo 1782
and that's what claws are for
Angel demonstrating that those long sharp koala claws are very necessary for climbing trees - she is about to swing herself up to sit on that small side branch.
13th February 2020
13th Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
9th February 2020 6:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
angel
,
koala
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-102
