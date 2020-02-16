Previous
just relax by koalagardens
Photo 1785

just relax

Hugo is at the top of a 30 m tree, and swaying about in the breeze without concern as he has himself completely wedged in.
That is what we call arboreal for sure!
16th February 2020

KoalaGardens

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Islandgirl
Oh my so cute, hopefully he is safe up that high swaying in the wind while asleep!
February 16th, 2020  
