whatever do they think about? by koalagardens
whatever do they think about?

Hugo has a decidedly glum look to his face but I don't think he was really pondering the state of the world :)
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Margaret Brown
He does look deep in thought. Nice capture
February 21st, 2020  
Fisher Family
I hope he isn't pondering the state of the world - that would be too depressing. Another lovely shot.

Ian
February 21st, 2020  
