Photo 1790
whatever do they think about?
Hugo has a decidedly glum look to his face but I don't think he was really pondering the state of the world :)
21st February 2020
21st Feb 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2605
photos
225
followers
197
following
1783
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
696
697
1787
1788
28
698
1789
1790
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
21st February 2020 8:50am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
australia
conservation
koala
hugo
wildandfree
Margaret Brown
ace
He does look deep in thought. Nice capture
February 21st, 2020
Fisher Family
I hope he isn't pondering the state of the world - that would be too depressing. Another lovely shot.
Ian
February 21st, 2020
