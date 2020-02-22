Previous
Texture series 1 by koalagardens
Photo 1791

Texture series 1

I'm working on the set of cards I want to make and have decided to make a set of Angel cards for the first series.
I'm finally working out how incredible layer masks are in PS. I don't know how I ever missed learning about these!
I've saved the raw processing settings which softens the image to begin with before I am then applying the same texture, that I made.
Even though there are a lot of differences in each starting image, I'm hoping to end up with a fairly consistent feel to the textured result.
I guess as the week goes on and I work on this I will know how successful the consistency efforts work out to be.
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Sally Ings ace
It has an ethereal quality
February 22nd, 2020  
carol white ace
Very sweet. Fav!! 😀
February 22nd, 2020  
Corinne ace
Fluffy!
February 22nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet and fluffy , but missing those gorgeous ears !!
February 22nd, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
I like the silky feel of this but I too miss those ears.
February 22nd, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
She looks so young and sweet here.
February 22nd, 2020  
