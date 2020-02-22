Texture series 1

I'm working on the set of cards I want to make and have decided to make a set of Angel cards for the first series.

I'm finally working out how incredible layer masks are in PS. I don't know how I ever missed learning about these!

I've saved the raw processing settings which softens the image to begin with before I am then applying the same texture, that I made.

Even though there are a lot of differences in each starting image, I'm hoping to end up with a fairly consistent feel to the textured result.

I guess as the week goes on and I work on this I will know how successful the consistency efforts work out to be.