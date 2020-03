Watch the story here https://youtu.be/VrLJTJkO3-g I was digging up some past video of Jordan for facebook and couldn't go past this photo as it is just such a classic Jordan pose. I have so many photos of his freezing with a leaf hanging out of his mouth. Not all koalas do this, but it's like his signature pose.While we wait to find out news each day it's nice to think of him at his best.