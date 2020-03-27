Sign up
Photo 1825
I just might stay a while
Bullet really seems to be enjoying a quiet Friday afternoon. Have a safe weekend at home everyone, I'm going to work in the garden as much as possible.
27th March 2020
27th Mar 20
1
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2681
photos
228
followers
200
following
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
1824
1825
1821
732
1822
733
1823
734
1824
1825
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
27th March 2020 1:06pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-103
,
oaapr20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet. Hope you have a safe weekend, too.
March 27th, 2020
