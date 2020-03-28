Previous
up in the canopy by koalagardens
Photo 1826

up in the canopy

It always pays to look up in Australia :)
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
carol white ace
A lovely close up capture. Fav!! 😀
March 28th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So cute and snug!
March 28th, 2020  
Elyse Klemchuk
Hello up there, Hugo!
March 28th, 2020  
Louise & Ken ace
He has an expression like so many of us...hugging a pillow and waiting for this to pass!
March 28th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great detail
March 28th, 2020  
Margaret Brown ace
Lovely angle and detail
March 28th, 2020  
