should I stay or should I go? by koalagardens
Photo 1837

should I stay or should I go?

For the song challenge and a few other themes. https://youtu.be/BN1WwnEDWAM love the clash!
I used a mix of special effects, texture and masks to faff Bullet up a bit
9th April 2020 9th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Mallory ace
Oh this is a great capture. And I love the background.
April 9th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh, go Bullet, go! 😊
April 9th, 2020  
sarah ace
neat-O!
April 9th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So tempting to give a leap up there ! A lovely shot ! fav
April 9th, 2020  
Desi
Awesome shot
April 9th, 2020  
