Photo 1837
should I stay or should I go?
For the song challenge and a few other themes.
https://youtu.be/BN1WwnEDWAM
love the clash!
I used a mix of special effects, texture and masks to faff Bullet up a bit
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2712
photos
228
followers
201
following
503% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th April 2020 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
theme-perspectives
,
oaapr20
,
songtitle-62
Mallory
ace
Oh this is a great capture. And I love the background.
April 9th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Oh, go Bullet, go! 😊
April 9th, 2020
sarah
ace
neat-O!
April 9th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So tempting to give a leap up there ! A lovely shot ! fav
April 9th, 2020
Desi
Awesome shot
April 9th, 2020
