Previous
Next
there's a new kid in town by koalagardens
Photo 1847

there's a new kid in town

https://youtu.be/mgYV3BPqk5U if you need some relax video.
Been a long time since a new, healthy koala, just came wandering in. Pretty sure this is a young lad, hope I get to find out by this one sticking around.
For the song title - https://youtu.be/d3aEvcLN70I
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
506% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Awww. Wonderful to have a new young one.
April 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise