Photo 1847
there's a new kid in town
https://youtu.be/mgYV3BPqk5U
if you need some relax video.
Been a long time since a new, healthy koala, just came wandering in. Pretty sure this is a young lad, hope I get to find out by this one sticking around.
For the song title -
https://youtu.be/d3aEvcLN70I
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
1
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2732
photos
229
followers
199
following
506% complete
1840
1841
1842
1843
1844
1845
1846
1847
754
755
1844
756
1845
757
1846
1847
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
19th April 2020 2:00pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
wildandfree
,
songtitle-62
,
sixws-104
Lou Ann
ace
Awww. Wonderful to have a new young one.
April 19th, 2020
