Photo 1858
I'll sleep until May
Bullet doing his classy poses
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
2
2
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2758
photos
231
followers
200
following
509% complete
1851
1852
1853
1854
1855
1856
1857
1858
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
30th April 2020 9:59am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
Rob Z
ace
He is just gorgeous - as is your photography!
May 1st, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Not long to go -Happy 1st of May ! Love those black hand and foot pads !
May 1st, 2020
