I'll sleep until May by koalagardens
I'll sleep until May

Bullet doing his classy poses
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Rob Z ace
He is just gorgeous - as is your photography!
May 1st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Not long to go -Happy 1st of May ! Love those black hand and foot pads !
May 1st, 2020  
