Photo 1864
another halfer
https://youtu.be/ApNc8XZI6eQ
video for perspective.
Imagine being able to sleep like this?
6th May 2020
6th May 20
2
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2770
photos
233
followers
201
following
510% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
6th May 2020 11:52am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
wildandfree
,
mayhalf20
Pyrrhula
Great halver and koala capture.
May 6th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
adorable
May 6th, 2020
