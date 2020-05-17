third wild edit

I used this effect on Bullet, but without this frame, and created another T Shirt design, this time for a grandson. This one I place as a smaller image that sits just over the heart on the shirt, rather than filling the front with a large image.

Continuing my theme this month to present the same base image with a different effect as I experiment with using Topaz Studio. The last image of the month will be the one I print on a T Shirt for my granddaughter, which was what started this particular line of playing.