peek-a-boo by koalagardens
Photo 1902

peek-a-boo

Ash peering through at me as I was trying to find a place where I could get a clear view through :)
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So natural half hidden by the branches !
June 14th, 2020  
bep
Cute capture!
June 14th, 2020  
Larry Steager ace
I know that you are trying to take my photo and I am not going to help one bit, so there!
June 14th, 2020  
