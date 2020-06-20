Sign up
Photo 1909
my 'old man' face
Sometimes Bullet looks quite dapper, and sometimes he looks like a very tired old man. I guess we all have our days hahaha
20th June 2020
20th Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
2866
photos
244
followers
215
following
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2020
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
ace
love 'm!
June 21st, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
Still very handsome though.
June 21st, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Yes we do! Great capture!
June 21st, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
At least it's a sweet old man face instead of a grumpy old man face!
June 21st, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A very happy and contented looking old man !
June 21st, 2020
FBailey
ace
I know I certainly do!
June 21st, 2020
365 Project
close