my 'old man' face by koalagardens
Photo 1909

my 'old man' face

Sometimes Bullet looks quite dapper, and sometimes he looks like a very tired old man. I guess we all have our days hahaha
20th June 2020 20th Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Saxa van Eijnsbergen
love 'm!
love 'm!
June 21st, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
Still very handsome though.
June 21st, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Yes we do! Great capture!
June 21st, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
At least it's a sweet old man face instead of a grumpy old man face!
June 21st, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A very happy and contented looking old man !
June 21st, 2020  
FBailey ace
I know I certainly do!
June 21st, 2020  
