Photo 1912
koalates
watch the video so awesome -
https://youtu.be/IzFwAZ7y2nI
Do koalas have core strength? They may sleep 18 - 22 hours a day, but when they are awake they are incredible
23rd June 2020
23rd Jun 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
wildandfree
,
30dayswild2020
,
bulllet
Pyrrhula
What a life. Why need we more than eight hours to earn a living?
Thanks for the nice video.
Thanks for the nice video.
June 24th, 2020
Dustyloup
ace
They make it look easy!
June 24th, 2020
Thanks for the nice video.