koalates by koalagardens
koalates

watch the video so awesome - https://youtu.be/IzFwAZ7y2nI
Do koalas have core strength? They may sleep 18 - 22 hours a day, but when they are awake they are incredible
23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Pyrrhula
What a life. Why need we more than eight hours to earn a living?
Thanks for the nice video.
June 24th, 2020  
Dustyloup ace
They make it look easy!
June 24th, 2020  
