Photo 1935
a more subtle nose
You can just see some nose pattern inside Dita's nostril. She has a definite pattern, but not like the stark pattern that Khamin has.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
nose
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
dita
,
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sneaky glance ! Such beautiful coat and a sweet little nose -Dita is a beauty ! fav
July 17th, 2020
