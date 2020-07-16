Previous
Next
a more subtle nose by koalagardens
Photo 1935

a more subtle nose

You can just see some nose pattern inside Dita's nostril. She has a definite pattern, but not like the stark pattern that Khamin has.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sneaky glance ! Such beautiful coat and a sweet little nose -Dita is a beauty ! fav
July 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise