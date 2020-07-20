Previous
Matilda sooc by koalagardens
Photo 1939

Matilda sooc

I liked the colours and bokeh behind the beautiful new girl so didn't touch this photo (usually I would at least crop a little).
Really hope this girl stays around!
20th July 2020 20th Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
KV ace
Sweet!
July 21st, 2020  
Beau ace
Wow... great capture.
July 21st, 2020  
Patricia McPhail ace
So sweet!
July 21st, 2020  
Jean ace
She's a pretty girl!
July 21st, 2020  
Mallory ace
Oh I love this shot. She's so cute. And the background is beautiful. Love the blue sky peeking through.
July 21st, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
So adorable.
July 21st, 2020  
