Photo 1939
Matilda sooc
I liked the colours and bokeh behind the beautiful new girl so didn't touch this photo (usually I would at least crop a little).
Really hope this girl stays around!
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
20th July 2020 3:28pm
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
matilda
,
wildandfree
KV
ace
Sweet!
July 21st, 2020
Beau
ace
Wow... great capture.
July 21st, 2020
Patricia McPhail
ace
So sweet!
July 21st, 2020
Jean
ace
She's a pretty girl!
July 21st, 2020
Mallory
ace
Oh I love this shot. She's so cute. And the background is beautiful. Love the blue sky peeking through.
July 21st, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
So adorable.
July 21st, 2020
