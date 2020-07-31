Previous
you know it's a good day... by koalagardens
Photo 1950

you know it's a good day...

... when you see a koala outside your kitchen window. thanks Bullet
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

KoalaGardens🐨

Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
bruni ace
How much sleep to these koalas require. don't they sleep during the night and then sleep again during the day. Nice to see bullet again.
August 1st, 2020  
summerfield ace
is he not going to fall off? 😊
August 1st, 2020  
Marilyn G M
all tucked in for a good nap!
August 1st, 2020  
Nina Ganci
sweetness indeed
this is too adorable
fav
August 1st, 2020  
Mave
How cute. Fav!
August 1st, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
I really do admire their ability to sleep any old where
August 1st, 2020  
Larry Steager ace
Sweet photo. fav
August 1st, 2020  
