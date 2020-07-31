Sign up
Photo 1950
you know it's a good day...
... when you see a koala outside your kitchen window. thanks Bullet
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-107
bruni
ace
How much sleep to these koalas require. don't they sleep during the night and then sleep again during the day. Nice to see bullet again.
August 1st, 2020
summerfield
ace
is he not going to fall off? 😊
August 1st, 2020
Marilyn G M
all tucked in for a good nap!
August 1st, 2020
Nina Ganci
sweetness indeed
this is too adorable
fav
August 1st, 2020
Mave
How cute. Fav!
August 1st, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
I really do admire their ability to sleep any old where
August 1st, 2020
Larry Steager
ace
Sweet photo. fav
August 1st, 2020
this is too adorable
fav
fav