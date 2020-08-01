Previous
Hugo on high by koalagardens
Photo 1951

Hugo on high

very dull weather desaturating the colours, and the only place I could actually get a clear shot of him was from directly below. Hugo is such a roly poly fellow 🤭
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
534% complete

Margaret Brown ace
He looks in good health, a nice shot
August 2nd, 2020  
Jean ace
Looking good!
August 2nd, 2020  
Marilyn G M
panda circle
August 2nd, 2020  
Jacqueline ace
Wonderful capture
August 2nd, 2020  
