Photo 1951
Hugo on high
very dull weather desaturating the colours, and the only place I could actually get a clear shot of him was from directly below. Hugo is such a roly poly fellow 🤭
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
4
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
1st August 2020 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
wildandfree
Margaret Brown
ace
He looks in good health, a nice shot
August 2nd, 2020
Jean
ace
Looking good!
August 2nd, 2020
Marilyn G M
panda circle
August 2nd, 2020
Jacqueline
ace
Wonderful capture
August 2nd, 2020
