hey you there by koalagardens
Photo 1965

hey you there

Bullet looks like he is pointing at me, but he was actually just reaching across to move along the branch 😊 Thought it was time to have a little ETSOOI relaxing.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
