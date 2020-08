dealing with wind

Constantly windy today and Bullet and Hugo are in the 2 classic koala ball shapes. See the similarities and differences? Hugo mostly gripping with his feet, and Bullet with his hands.

You can also see that Hugo is more rotund - some on facebook call him the basketball.

Lastly Hugo is in a forest red gum which is a primary food tree, and Bullet is in a pink bloodwood which is a secondary food, but really important shelter tree.