a sheltered spot by koalagardens
a sheltered spot

While he was still blowing about a bit, this was a more sheltered place than Hugo up high yesterday 😊
Please forgive me, very time poor today.
22nd August 2020 22nd Aug 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Lesley ace
Ah super-snuggled out of the wind.
August 22nd, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful close up, he looks so relaxed and comfy 😊
August 22nd, 2020  
