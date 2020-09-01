Sign up
Photo 1982
Look into my eyes
Well Ash managed to sleepily open his eyes for a moment, look at me, and fade back into dreamland 😊
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
ash
,
wildandfree
marlboromaam
ace
FAV! Doesn't get any sweeter than this! May I pin?
September 3rd, 2020
