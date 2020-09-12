Sign up
Photo 1993
Risky Business
Hugo said he sleeps far better when hanging free, yesterdays photo should never have happened 🤣 He is more than 30m up a large tree in this photo.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3036
photos
242
followers
215
following
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
theme-animals
,
wildandfree
Mallory
ace
So cute.
September 13th, 2020
