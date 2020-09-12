Previous
Risky Business by koalagardens
Photo 1993

Risky Business

Hugo said he sleeps far better when hanging free, yesterdays photo should never have happened 🤣 He is more than 30m up a large tree in this photo.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details

Mallory ace
So cute.
September 13th, 2020  
