competitive sleeping? by koalagardens
Photo 1998

competitive sleeping?

Hugo decided he could outdo Bullet for uncomfortable-looking sleeping positions. Did he win?
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
I’d say so !
September 18th, 2020  
Definitely!
September 18th, 2020  
Oh my... How they can sleep in those positions is beyond me :).
September 18th, 2020  
