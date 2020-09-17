Sign up
Photo 1998
competitive sleeping?
Hugo decided he could outdo Bullet for uncomfortable-looking sleeping positions. Did he win?
17th September 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
hugo
,
theme-animals
,
wildandfree
sarah
ace
I’d say so !
September 18th, 2020
Lois
ace
Definitely!
September 18th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Oh my... How they can sleep in those positions is beyond me :).
September 18th, 2020
