Photo 2003
does this branch make me look thinner?
At first you don't notice his round backside, but look carefully and you notice just how very rotund Hugo is. Yep sound asleep and very high up a large tree.
22nd September 2020
22nd Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3056
photos
242
followers
215
following
4
3
365
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
22nd September 2020 7:55am
nature
animals
wildlife
animal
conservation
koala
hugo
asutralia
theme-animals
wildandfree
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A real little Tommy Tucker !! and a healthy boy !
September 23rd, 2020
Larry Steager
ace
Eating and taking a nap, sounds like a good idea. Nice shot.
September 23rd, 2020
Mave
Lovely shot
September 23rd, 2020
