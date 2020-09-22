Previous
Next
does this branch make me look thinner? by koalagardens
Photo 2003

does this branch make me look thinner?

At first you don't notice his round backside, but look carefully and you notice just how very rotund Hugo is. Yep sound asleep and very high up a large tree.
22nd September 2020 22nd Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
548% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A real little Tommy Tucker !! and a healthy boy !
September 23rd, 2020  
Larry Steager ace
Eating and taking a nap, sounds like a good idea. Nice shot.
September 23rd, 2020  
Mave
Lovely shot
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise