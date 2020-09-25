Previous
Next
mine mine mine by koalagardens
Photo 2006

mine mine mine

https://youtu.be/10jR6xgy1rQ Bullet is rubbing his scent gland against the tree trunk to mark it as male koalas do.
If you feel like kicking back with a cuppa and a video you will see the decision he made from the photo yesterday as well 😊
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
549% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise