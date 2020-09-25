Sign up
Photo 2006
mine mine mine
https://youtu.be/10jR6xgy1rQ
Bullet is rubbing his scent gland against the tree trunk to mark it as male koalas do.
If you feel like kicking back with a cuppa and a video you will see the decision he made from the photo yesterday as well 😊
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
bullet
,
theme-animals
,
wildandfree
