Photo 2008
big bums are always in fashion
this is another new koala - this time of year always sees a lot of koala movement. I'm really hoping she will hang around and stay permanently. should have a name voted in by tomorrow 😊
27th September 2020
27th Sep 20
4
1
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
theme-animals
,
sixws-109
Milanie
ace
Like the peek-a-boo looks she's giving you
September 28th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! Great POV!
September 28th, 2020
Chris Johnson
ace
Hahaha made me laugh, great shot!!
September 28th, 2020
Sally Ings
ace
The song Fat Bottomed Girls by Queen sprang to mind. Wonder if the song challenge is still running.
September 28th, 2020
