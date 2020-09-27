Previous
big bums are always in fashion by koalagardens
Photo 2008

big bums are always in fashion

this is another new koala - this time of year always sees a lot of koala movement. I'm really hoping she will hang around and stay permanently. should have a name voted in by tomorrow 😊
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
550% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the peek-a-boo looks she's giving you
September 28th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
LOL! Great POV!
September 28th, 2020  
Chris Johnson ace
Hahaha made me laugh, great shot!!
September 28th, 2020  
Sally Ings ace
The song Fat Bottomed Girls by Queen sprang to mind. Wonder if the song challenge is still running.
September 28th, 2020  
