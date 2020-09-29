Previous
when one is at perfect peace by koalagardens
Photo 2010

when one is at perfect peace

yeah the zen of Bullet 😊
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Milanie ace
Love this pose!
October 1st, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
I wish I could sleep like that
October 1st, 2020  
Diana ace
So hard to believe they don't topple down. Fabulous shot and great pose.
October 1st, 2020  
