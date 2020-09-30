Previous
Next
now that is a nose pattern! by koalagardens
Photo 2011

now that is a nose pattern!

Spring is in full swing and another totally new koala spotted here. What a pattern on the end of this nose eh?
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
550% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Awww! So, are their nose patterns something they are born with, or from scraping them on trees etc. in the wild?
October 1st, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
@louannwarren born with - that is created by patches with no pigmentation. this is how I identify each koala here and I keep a file of nose patterns to refer back to all the time 😊
October 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise