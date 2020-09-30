Sign up
Photo 2011
now that is a nose pattern!
Spring is in full swing and another totally new koala spotted here. What a pattern on the end of this nose eh?
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
theme-animals
,
wildandfree
,
sixws-109
Lou Ann
ace
Awww! So, are their nose patterns something they are born with, or from scraping them on trees etc. in the wild?
October 1st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@louannwarren
born with - that is created by patches with no pigmentation. this is how I identify each koala here and I keep a file of nose patterns to refer back to all the time 😊
October 1st, 2020
