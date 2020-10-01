Sign up
Photo 2012
hey Swaggie
Hadn't seen Swaggie for a while - I wonder if he chased that great new koala off yesterday? He looks pleased with himself over something ...
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
0
0
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
3075
photos
240
followers
214
following
551% complete
2005
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
920
2009
921
2010
922
2011
923
2012
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX60 HS
Taken
1st October 2020 10:00am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
swaggie
,
theme-seasons
,
wildandfree
