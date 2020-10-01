Previous
hey Swaggie by koalagardens
Photo 2012

hey Swaggie

Hadn't seen Swaggie for a while - I wonder if he chased that great new koala off yesterday? He looks pleased with himself over something ...
1st October 2020

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
