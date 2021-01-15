Sign up
Photo 2118
Templeton arrives in the kindy
New kindy kids, 2 boys this time. This is where Templeton went to in the tree when we brought him into the kindy - what a deep thinker he is.
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
templeton
,
kindy
,
wildandfree
,
theme-thirds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aww ! bless - surveying his new surroundings ! fav
January 15th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
So sweet :)
January 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
How wonderful to have new arrivals, it must be very exciting for you too.
January 15th, 2021
