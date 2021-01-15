Previous
Templeton arrives in the kindy by koalagardens
Photo 2118

Templeton arrives in the kindy

New kindy kids, 2 boys this time. This is where Templeton went to in the tree when we brought him into the kindy - what a deep thinker he is.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aww ! bless - surveying his new surroundings ! fav
January 15th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
So sweet :)
January 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
How wonderful to have new arrivals, it must be very exciting for you too.
January 15th, 2021  
