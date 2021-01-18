Sign up
Photo 2121
Templeton posing
https://youtu.be/DqLL1Ho9NiQ
what a face and the red new growth looks lovely at this time of year.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2020 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
18th January 2021 5:43am
Tags
nature
,
animals
,
wildlife
,
animal
,
australia
,
conservation
,
koala
,
joey
,
templeton
,
kindy
,
wilandfree
Sally Ings
ace
He looks so placid. Super details
January 18th, 2021
jackie edwards
ace
nice framing
January 18th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
So cute...
January 18th, 2021
