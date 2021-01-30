Previous
I would wake with a sore neck by koalagardens
Photo 2133

I would wake with a sore neck

Koala sleeping positions never fail to amuse - Ellie is out for the count
KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
I would wake with a sore backside too. Yikes!
January 30th, 2021  
Larry Steager ace
At 1st I thought she was doing pull ups.
January 30th, 2021  
