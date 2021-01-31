Previous
keep your eye on future horizons
Photo 2134

keep your eye on future horizons

there goes January, hello February!
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

KoalaGardens🐨

@koalagardens
Update Jan. 2021 I live in the koalas backyard. This makes me one of the luckiest people alive. Koala numbers are declining rapidly...
He looks rather content. Fabulous capture.
January 31st, 2021  
So cute fav
January 31st, 2021  
Aww! Looks like daydreaming.
January 31st, 2021  
