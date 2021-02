beating the odds

Jesse is still here, what a trouper this fella is.

If you are new to my project, he was in care for nearly 18 months with gut issues that kept nearly resolving, but down he would go again.

We brought him to an enclosure here to see how he coped and he escaped! We decided to see how he went in the wild, and 4 weeks later, he is smug that at least he is doing things on his own terms 😊